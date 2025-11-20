Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Rs 3.09 Lakh Elie Saab Sequin Dress, Redefining Vacation Glam

Recently, Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a stunning high-fashion look that oozed elegance and drama, fitting for a vacation. The actress stepped out in a shimmering Elie Saab maxi dress straight from the designer's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, featuring a bold tropical print perfectly balancing her signature minimalism.

This is a superbly crafted gown with a fitted bodice that slightly flares into a flowing silhouette, all in micro-sequins, creating a soft, watercolour-like "spring scene." She draped a matching scarf over her shoulders to add an airy, resort-style layering that balanced the vibrancy of the dress.

To accessorise, Janhvi's stylist, Meagan Concessio, kept it classy. The only addition to the gown was a champagne gold floral statement earring by House of Yarané and a dramatic ring that weighed down the look just enough without overpowering the sequined masterpiece. Makeup followed suit too - nude glossy lips, softly lined eyes and wispy eyebrows - while blow-dried hair completed the relaxed yet glamorous vibe.

But what really made headlines was the price tag. The dress sells for £2,674, which translates to approximately Rs 3.09 lakh, a figure that underlines just how luxe this ensemble really is.

This look is textbook Janhvi: the perfect balance of 'quiet luxury' and red-carpet impact. While the design evokes a holiday-ready spirit, the sequins bring in just enough sparkle to feel glamorous without being over the top. In her fashion choices, she continues to be a favourite among stylists and fans alike for her ability to seamlessly blend street-style comfort with couture sophistication.

The professional front has kept her busy in 2025. Homebound, Param Sundari, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari were on Janhvi's roster. Notably, Homebound made waves at the Cannes Film Festival when it garnered a nine-minute standing ovation.

All in all, Janhvi's latest fashion moment is about one thing: luxe doesn't have to be loud. By striking the right balance between poise, print, and sequin, she has proved once again why she shines on-screen and as a style starlet.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, Interning at Deccan Chronicle