Janhvi Kapoor Parts Ways With Karan Johar?

If industry sources are to be believed, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly parted ways with Karan Johar-backed talent management company Collective Artists Network and is now keen on handling her career decisions independently.



“Janhvi is doing well in Telugu cinema. She has already delivered a big release with Devara and is now awaiting the release of Peddi. She has worked with A-list stars like Jr NTR and Ram Charan,” says a source.



Janhvi is currently starring in Ram Charan’s Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and is also part of Jr NTR’s Devara sequel. Her growing presence in Tollywood has helped her gain wider acceptance among South audiences.



It is known that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions played a key role in launching her Bollywood career with films such as Dhadak, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Homebound. Janhvi later came under the management of Collective Artists Network, which also represents major stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Rajkummar Rao, and Nora Fatehi.



Interestingly, sources reveal that Karan Johar himself advised Janhvi to explore opportunities in Tollywood. “Though she had an offer to work with Tamil star Vijay, Karan felt Telugu cinema would be a better starting point for her in the South. Her mother, the late Sridevi, was an uncrowned queen of Telugu cinema, and Janhvi would naturally enjoy better popularity here,” the source concludes.



An official statement regarding her association with Collective Artists Network is yet to be made.

