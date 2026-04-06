Janhvi Kapoor on Her Spiritual Bond With Tirumala

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has revealed her deep-rooted spiritual connection with the sacred town of Tirupati, sharing how her visits to Lord Venkateswara’s temple go beyond privilege and are driven by devotion.



Despite having access to VIP darshan at the revered Tirumala Temple, Janhvi chooses to follow a more traditional and spiritually fulfilling path. In a recent interview, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity while acknowledging the long waiting hours many devotees endure.



“I know how many devotees wait for hours just to have a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, and I feel incredibly blessed for the time I get. Yet, no matter what, my darshan never feels complete unless I climb all 3,500 steps every single time,” she shared.



The actress emphasized that she cannot truly “count” her darshan unless she undertakes the sacred climb, highlighting her commitment to faith over convenience. Her decision to consistently take the 3,500-step footpath route, despite special access, has earned her admiration from devotees and fans alike.



Janhvi has often spoken about her devotion to Lord Balaji, and her disciplined approach to visiting Tirumala reflects that sincerity.



On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor made her Telugu debut with Devara, and she will next be seen in Peddi. While Devara turned out to be an average grosser, the actress is now hoping to score a major success with her upcoming project.