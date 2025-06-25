Janhvi Kapoor Has 40 Days of Shoot Left for 'PEDDI'?

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up to resume shooting for her much-anticipated Telugu film PEDDI opposite Ram Charan, with 40 days of work still pending. The actress, who has already completed 15 shooting days spread across March and May, will be rejoining the sets on July 12, according to sources. “She will be filming some key romantic scenes with Ram Charan and also two songs, which are integral to the narrative,” revealed a source. “Janhvi is extremely excited about her role, which is both down-to-earth and emotionally layered. She’s enjoying every moment of it.”

In PEDDI, Janhvi undergoes a significant image makeover, shedding her glamorous avatar to step into the shoes of a rustic village belle. The role demanded a notable transformation—both in terms of appearance and body language—and the young star has reportedly pulled it off with ease. “She’s completely at ease performing light-hearted sequences, and as the shoot progresses, audiences will also see her emotional range on full display,” the source added. “Her look has already been widely appreciated.” On her birthday, the makers released a special poster featuring Janhvi in a vibrant and playful mood, offering fans the first glimpse of her rural look, which went viral within hours. Fresh off her success with Devara, Janhvi is eyeing another box-office hit in Tollywood. Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s fierce first look from PEDDI has already piqued curiosity among fans. “Janhvi Kapoor will have her defining moments in the film that will highlight her talent,” the source concluded. With buzz steadily building, PEDDI is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases, promising a blend of rustic charm, romance, and star power.



