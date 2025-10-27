Janhvi Kapoor Gets Trolled After OTT Release of Param Sundari

After a lukewarm box office response, Param Sundari has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video — but the online response is far from flattering. Viewers have expressed frustration and disappointment rather than excitement, with many calling the film a letdown.

The main target of criticism is Janhvi Kapoor’s performance. Her attempt to sound like a Malayalam girl has drawn strong backlash, with social media users calling it “forced” and “cringeworthy.” Many felt that both leads appeared out of place and disconnected from Kerala’s cultural backdrop, resulting in performances that seemed strained and unnatural.



While the film’s story itself failed to leave an impact, viewers say Janhvi’s exaggerated portrayal made it worse. Her accent was deemed fake, and her expressions overdone — leaving audiences unable to take her character seriously. Some even accused her of disrespecting the language and culture by not putting in enough preparation or research for the role.



The online trolling has reignited discussions about authenticity in culturally rooted roles and the importance of detailed preparation before stepping into such characters.



On the brighter side, Janhvi’s Tollywood journey looks promising. After her successful turn in Devara, she is gearing up for Peddi, a rural drama opposite Ram Charan. Reports suggest she may also be part of Devara 2, expected to roll out next year.

