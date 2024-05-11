Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi': A Googly of a Love Story

Picture Courtesy : X

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, the much-anticipated film starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, unveiled a new poster on social media, eliciting boundless excitement from fans. Janhvi Kapoor, sharing a glimpse of her and Rajkummar's characters, appeared in the latest poster. Dressed in a pink jacket and black joggers, she was depicted seated on a cricket field adorned with batting pads and wicket-keeping gloves. Rajkummar Rao, donning a black tracksuit, sat in front of her, both actors sporting radiant smiles.

The poster bore the text, "A googly of a love story." Janhvi Kapoor, captioning the photo on Instagram, expressed, "An imperfectly perfect partnership built on dreams! Get ready to cheer for #MrAndMrsMahi as they chase their dreams on the pitch. #MrAndMrsMahi trailer hits the field tomorrow. In cinemas on 31st May, 2024."

Directed by Sharan Sharma, acclaimed for his directorial debut with "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," Mr. and Mrs. Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao following their successful venture in "Roohi." Initially slated for an April release, the sports drama is now scheduled to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

On her professional front, Janhvi Kapoor boasts an exciting lineup of projects. She is set to appear in "Devara" alongside Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan, as well as in "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" alongside Varun Dhawan and RC16 alongside Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao's latest offering, "Srikanth," chronicling the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, premiered in theaters on May 10. Additionally, he will star in "Stree 2" opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the family drama "Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video" alongside Triptii Dimri.