Jana Nayagan Release After Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups: Reports

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues to face inordinate delays. The movie was originally set for a January 2026 release. It is now expected to arrive in June or July.



Reports suggest the film will release after Yash’s upcoming movie Toxic. Both projects are backed by KVN Productions. Toxic is scheduled to hit screens on June 4, 2026.



Jana Nayagan is currently facing hurdles with the censor board. These issues have stalled the certification process for months. Upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections have further caused scheduling issues.



Additionally, the film’s OTT deal is reportedly at risk. Constant delays may have led Amazon Prime Video to cancel their agreement.



Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth. It is a remake of the film Bhagavanth Kesari. The cast includes stars like Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol.

