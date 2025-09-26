Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Heads to Malaysia on December 27

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan, is one of the most awaited films of 2026. It is the actor's last film, as he will be quitting films to be active in politics.



According to reports, Jana Nayagan is gearing up for a massive audio launch event. It is not going to be held in India. The Jana Nayagan audio launch event will be held in Malaysia on December 27, 2025.



The film is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.



The film releases in theatres on January 9, 2026.

