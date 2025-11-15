Jamie Lever Backs Gaurav Khanna as Bigg Boss 19’s Underdog

In a heartwarming show of support, popular stand-up comedian and actor Jamie Lever, daughter of the legendary Johnny Lever, has publicly praised Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna. Her statement has sparked a fresh wave of positivity among fans rallying behind Gaurav, who many viewers see as the quiet yet consistent force of the season.

Jamie, known for her sharp comic timing and candid opinions, called Gaurav “the underdog of the season.” She added, “My dad likes him a lot. He’s playing brilliantly, and I hope he wins the trophy as well,” immediately creating a buzz across social media. Remarkably, Johnny Lever, one of India’s most respected comedians, rarely comments on reality shows, making Jamie’s revelation all the more significant.

Gaurav entered the house without flashy strategies or pre-planned alliances but steadily won hearts through consistency, emotional maturity, and intelligence. Amid the usual chaos, arguments, and dramatic outbursts that define Bigg Boss, he has carved an identity built on calmness and authenticity. His ability to navigate pressure without losing composure has resonated deeply with audiences who value genuine gameplay over theatrics.

Celebrity support from Jamie Lever, alongside Johnny Lever’s admiration, underscores how Gaurav’s performance has transcended the house’s walls. Fans have watched him evolve from an underestimated contestant to one of the most respected players of the season. His journey echoes the classic underdog story in Bigg Boss history—slow starters who emerge stronger, more strategic, and ultimately unforgettable.

With the finale approaching, social media is abuzz with a single question: Could this finally be the season when an underdog claims the trophy? If Jamie Lever’s words are anything to go by, Gaurav Khanna’s moment might just be around the corner.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College.