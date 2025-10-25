Jailer Director Nelson a Serious Contender For Kamal Haasan–Rajinikanth Epic?

According to reports from Chennai, Nelson Dilipkumar of Jailer fame has emerged as the frontrunner to direct the much-awaited Kamal Haasan–Rajinikanth multistarrer.

“Nelson recently narrated a light-hearted story to Rajinikanth on the sets of Jailer 2, and the superstar was reportedly quite impressed. He now stands a strong chance of bagging this dream project,” revealed a source.



For months, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the historic collaboration between India’s two biggest cinematic icons. Both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have confirmed the project on separate occasions, but one major question still hangs in the air — who will direct it?



Earlier, speculation was rife that Lokesh Kanagaraj would helm the film. Lokesh, who has worked with both stars — Kamal in Vikram and Rajini in Coolie — was seen as a natural choice. However, sources suggest that Lokesh wasn’t fully convinced by the script and opted instead to focus on Kaithi 2, the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster that ties into his cinematic universe.



The epic multistarrer is being jointly produced by RKFI (Raaj Kamal Films International) and Red Giant Movies, two powerhouse banners. Reports indicate that the producers have been in talks with several young directors capable of handling the massive scale and expectations of a film featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal together. Names like Karthik Subbaraj (who directed Petta) and Pradeep Ranganathan (Love Today) were also considered.



Now, the latest buzz suggests that Nelson Dilipkumar has taken the lead. Having delivered a massive hit with Jailer and currently busy with its sequel Jailer 2, Nelson’s rapport with Rajinikanth and his flair for balancing mass and humor could make him an ideal fit for the monumental collaboration.



As of now, there’s no official confirmation from the production houses — but if the rumors hold true, this project could mark a truly historic moment in Tamil cinema.

