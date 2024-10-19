Jai Hanuman in 3D format, Rishab Shetty to play Almighty?

After ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ which re-introduced 3D format to Tollywood and Bollywood and drew appreciation the world over, Prashanth Varma’s ‘Jai Hanuman’ would also enthrall viewers in this exciting format. “It would be very challenging work for director Prashanth Varma who is doing all the pre-production work and set to deliver another visual spectacle in 3D format,” says a source and adds, “Rishab Shetty has given his nod to play Lord HanuMan while official announcement is awaited,’ says the source and adds, ‘Prashanth has already created various visuals and backgrounds and green mat stuff and just needs the star to come in and he would begin shooting immediately, thanks to new-age visual effects," he adds.

It would be the story of Lord Hanuman who arrives in Kaliyug and the issues he tackles and resolves thereafter form the crux of the story,’ he adds. No doubt, Prashanth Varma's stocks soared after the massive success of ‘HanuMan’ worldwide and he even approached Bollywood actors for the divine role. “He met Bollywood star Sunny Deol to essay the powerful divine role but he didn’t have immediate dates to spare, so Prashanth approached other actors who have larger-than-life image and stature to play revered God,' he points out. Although the practice of shooting films in 3D format stopped long ago and nowadays it is only conversion that is happening without missing out on the visual splendor and thrills offered by the format. “It will be 2D to 3D conversion but it also requires a lot of creative and imaginative skills and also to be more in tune with Hollywood films which use this format with utmost care and conviction,’ he concludes.