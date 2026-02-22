JAI HANUMAN Formally Launched At Historic Hampi

National Award-winning filmmaker Prasanth Varma, who delivered the true pan-Indian blockbuster HanuMan, is now gearing up for its highly anticipated sequel, Jai Hanuman, the next chapter in the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The film will be mounted on a massive scale by the prestigious banner Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series presenting it. National Award-winner Rishab Shetty steps into the lead role, portraying Lord Hanuman in what is expected to be a powerful, immersive, and transformative performance.

This prestigious collaboration of National Award-winning talent brings together some of the most influential names in Indian cinema, instantly making Jai Hanuman one of the most anticipated and crazy films in the country. Prasanth Varma is widely acclaimed for his bold and innovative storytelling that seamlessly blends contemporary narratives with mythology, while Mythri Movie Makers continues its streak of delivering blockbuster spectacles. Riding high on nationwide acclaim following the Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty’s casting has further amplified expectations.

The film was officially launched today in a traditional and majestic ceremony at Anjanadri Betta, Hampi, Vijayanagara—a sacred location believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. T-Series head Bhushan Kumar sounded the clapboard, while Anil Thadani rolled the camera for the inaugural shot, which was directed by HanuMan star Teja Sajja. In a symbolic gesture, Anil Thadani, Bhushan Kumar, Naveen Yerneni, and Ravi Shankar handed over the script to director Prasanth Varma. With pre-production already underway, the film’s regular shoot will commence soon.

The makers earlier unveiled Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman with a stunning first-look poster that captures the character’s spirit and divinity, while the actor undergoes a rigorous physical transformation to portray him authentically.

Jai Hanuman is designed as a high-octane action epic set in Kaliyug. The film highlights that Hanuman’s silence reflects purpose, not surrender, concealing a power destined to rise. Celebrating unshakeable devotion, loyalty, and timeless strength, Jai Hanuman stands as a tribute to an immortal spirit.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, mounted on a massive budget with top-tier technical standards, promising a cinematic experience of mythological grandeur and emotional depth.

The film boasts a top-tier technical team, with M.M. Keeravani composing the music for the magnum opus.