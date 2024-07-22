Jagapathi Babu Awaits Pending Payment for Telugu Film Amidst Production House Struggles

Hyderabad: If a reliable source is to be believed, popular actor Jagapathi Babu is known to be a sought-after actor in Tollywood for varied kinds of roles. “His payment for the work he has done a year ago in a Telugu film flop is still pending,” says a source. “The production house has delayed the payment due to fund crunch and the actor is hoping to get his money at the earliest and hasn’t filed any complaint," he added..



The production house has delivered a few duds and is trying hard to clear all the dues and has requested the actors and a few technicians to have some patience. “Tollywood producers have to be careful with payments since it could dent their image and actors would show reluctance if such dues crop up,” he points out.

Jagapathi Babu showcased his dark shades in films like “Legend,’ and ‘Nannakku Prematho’ and ‘Salaar’. He was also impressed as a doting father in movies like ‘Srimanthudu’. He also worked with Tamil superstar Rajnikanth in ‘Lingaa,’ and also matched strides with Malayalam superstar Mohan Lal in ‘Pulli Murugan’.