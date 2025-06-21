Jacqueliene Fernandez to Be Honored at Italian Global Series Festival

2025 is turning out to be a landmark year for Jacqueliene Fernandez — from kicking off the year with the Fateh, to making headlines with back-to-back international collaborations, gracing the red carpet at Cannes, and celebrating the massive success of Housefull 5.

Now, adding yet another global feather to her cap, Jacqueliene is all set to be honored at the Italian Global Series Festival with the prestigious Italian Audiovisual Industry Ambassador Excellence Award.



The festival, which will take place from June 23 to 28, 2025, across the scenic Italian cities of Rimini and Riccione, is a grand celebration of television storytelling, writing, acting, and global creativity.

It marks the much-anticipated revival of the iconic RomaFictionFest, which ran from 2007 to 2016 in Rome. Now reimagined and reintroduced in Romagna, the festival brings together the best of global television talent and vision.



With this milestone, Jacqueliene continues to represent India on major global platforms — basking in international glory while staying rooted in her cinematic journey. Her presence at the Italian Global Series Festival promises to be a moment of pride not just for her fans, but for the entire Indian entertainment industry.

