Jackie Shroff Surprises Krishna Shroff & Others on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

In the latest episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the contestants went all out to introduce the women of Bamuliya to the glitz and glamour of Mumbai, providing them a rare glimpse into bustling city life. Bringing these women from rural Bamuliya to the metropolis was a moment of both excitement and awe for everyone involved. From walking them through the streets of Bandra to showing them the sea, Bamuliya's lucky ladies experienced the urban charm that they had only heard about in stories. The city felt like a world away from their quiet, village lives, and the women were eager to take in every sight, sound, and smell Mumbai had to offer.

However, what they didn’t expect was a heartwarming surprise that would leave them starstruck. In a special twist, Krishna Shroff, along with her co-contestants and special guests, was left pleasantly surprised when Jackie Shroff dropped by the sets. The women were thrilled to meet the legendary actor, who entered with his signature charm and infectious energy, and gave his daughter a heart-melting hug. With his warm and engaging personality, Jackie Shroff immediately broke the ice, chatting effortlessly with the women and hyping up the show. His candid and jovial nature made the women feel at ease, as they shared laughs and enjoyed the star-studded moment.



Beyond the fun and excitement, Jackie Shroff also took a moment to voice his concerns about the environment, a cause very dear to his heart. He urged everyone to consider the planet’s well-being as they move towards a more modern and developed future. In true 'Bhidu' andaaz, he said, "ped kaatne kuch log aaye the mere gaon mein, dhoop bohot hai kehkar baith gaye ussi ki chaaon mein," he said, before adding that we all need to be mindful of what we will be leaving behind for our future generations. As the show nears its completion, Krishna has emerged as one of the strongest contestants. From impressing everyone with her prowess in tasks, to connecting with villagers and forging genuine and forever bonds with the villagers, Krishna has done it all. With her grounded maturity and hardwork on the show to fully adapt to village life, like the show was intended at, Krishna has emerged as a fan favourite among the local villagers, netizens and ardent viewers of the show, which is why she is one of the leading contenders to win the show.