Jackie Chan Discovers Father Was a Spy, Reveals His Real Family Name

Legendary martial artist and actor Jackie Chan recently opened up about a deeply personal family secret that reshaped his understanding of his own identity. In a candid interview with People Magazine, the 71-year-old star revealed how he discovered, in his 40s, that his father, Charles Chan, was actually a spy and that his original family name was not Chan but Fang.

Sharing an old family photo during the interview, Jackie reflected on his early years, saying, “That’s my father and my mom. I cannot remember how old I was at the time.” He recounted the moment his father confessed, “One day, I was driving my car and my father suddenly said, ‘Son, I’m old. I might sleep and never wake up… I have a secret to tell you… You are not Chan. Your original name is Fang.’” Jackie was stunned to learn that his father had been involved in espionage during the Chinese Civil War, a revelation so shocking that he admitted he couldn’t listen to the full story then.

Jackie Chan’s family history was also the subject of the 2003 documentary Traces of the Dragon: Jackie Chan and His Lost Family, which he commissioned. The film explores his father’s work as a spy in the 1940s and sheds light on his mother, Lee-lee, who had a background involving opium smuggling and gambling. Despite her unconventional past, Jackie described her as a “very traditional” woman who supported his film career but was unable to watch his risky stunt performances.

Jackie Chan has recently returned to the big screen with Karate Kid: Legends, released in India on May 30, reuniting with Ralph Macchio as Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.