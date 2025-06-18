"Jab Tu Sajan” Sets a Soulful, Monsoon-Perfect Tone for Aap Jaisa Koi

Love doesn’t always arrive with fireworks, sometimes, it quietly finds its way to you. Jab Tu Sajan from R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Aap Jaisa Koi is one such song that was released today. The song is a tender ballad that captures the quiet, soul-stirring essence of love. A melodic ode to unexpected companionship, Jab Tu Sajan blends timeless music with lyrics that resonate like home. Directed by Vivek Soni, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the filmslated to release on 11th July 2025 worldwide on Netflix.

Sung by the inimitable Mohit Chauhan, Jab Tu Sajan is composed by Rochak Kohli, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini. The track is produced by Rochak Kohli and Sharan Rawat. A beautiful blend of timeless melody and evocative lyricism, Jab Tu Sajan offers a moment of serenity in an ever-rushing world. It’s a song about manifesting love, about finding a sense of belonging, and about the kind of emotional connection that doesn't rely on grand gestures. With Mohit Chauhan’s voice and Rochak Kohli’s signature warmth in composition, Jab Tu Sajan is poised to become a modern classic.

R. Madhavan added, "This is the song I’ve been most excited about in a long time. It’s not a one-time listen—it takes over your soul. I’ve had the fortune of some timeless tracks, and Jab Tu Sajan is right up there. Mohit’s voice brings such sincerity and ease—it lingers long after it ends. There’s a quiet magic in the way he captures emotion. This one’s close to my heart—it speaks of love in its purest form. Grateful to Rochak, Mohit, Dharmatic and Netflix for this timeless gem."

Fatima Sana Shaikh said, “The moment I heard Jab Tu Sajan, I felt an instant connection. It’s one of those songs that stays with you—soft, honest, and deeply real. Just like the relationship in the film, it grows on you slowly and meaningfully. It’s amazing to be part of a story where the music carries as much emotion as the characters do."

Mohit Chauhan said “This song isn’t about dramatic declarations—it’s about the kind of love that unfolds quietly, the kind that feels like it’s always been there. There’s tenderness in it, a lived-in quality that’s rare to find. When I first heard the composition, it struck me how Rochak and Gurpreet had managed to capture something so emotionally still yet so moving. To lend my voice for R Madhavan was indeed very special and I hope this one will resonate with both our fans.”

Composer Rochak Kohli added, “With ‘Jab Tu Sajan’, we wanted to create something that felt like home, yet leave a mark, something that people would instinctively hum. With Mohit sir’s timeless voice and Gurpreet’s honest words, I think we found that sweet spot.”

Lyricist Gurpreet Saini, “Writing the lyrics for ‘Jab Tu Sajan’ was a deeply personal experience. I wanted to capture the subtlety of love—the kind that doesn’t rush or demand attention but grows quietly and steadily. It’s about celebrating those unspoken moments that define true connection."

‘Jab Tu Sajan’ is set to become a monsoon favourite for those who like their music to echo long after the last note fades. Aap Jaisa Koi promises to be a deeply relatable exploration of love, life, and rediscovery, complete with a memorable soundtrack that will stay with you long after the credits roll.