‘Jaat’ Universe in The Works

Sunny Deol’s Jaat has been upgraded to the status of a full-fledged franchise, on the lines of his Gadar.

The film, released in Hindi and Telugu earlier this year, was a hit. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studios and People Media Factory, it was directed by Gopichand Malineni, marking his debut in Hindi.

Sunny will play the title role in each of the upcoming iterations in the franchise, but the rest of the cast and crew will be different. Under this formula, Raj Kumar Santoshi will be directing the next part.

Deol and Santoshi have earlier teamed up for explosive action films like Ghayal and Ghatak. In Jaat 2, Sunny will reportedly be doing the kind of action he has never attempted before.

And what’s most interesting is that this second instalment will likely showcase a ‘clash of the Deols’ — Bobby Deol could be playing the antagonist in the film.