IVE Tops March 2026 Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute (KBRI) has released the March 2026 Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings, revealing which K-pop groups generated the highest levels of public attention and influence over the past month.

The rankings are closely followed within the Korean entertainment industry as they measure public interest, media exposure and fan engagement surrounding idol groups.

According to KBRI, the rankings were calculated based on consumer participation, media coverage, communication activity and community awareness, with the combined data forming a Brand Reputation Index that reflects the overall influence of a group in Korean media and public discussions.

Based on the latest analysis, the Top 10 K-pop idol groups for March 2026 are:

IVE BLACKPINK TWICE Red Velvet ILLIT SEVENTEEN BTS EXO Stray Kids aespa

IVE secured the No. 1 position for March, surpassing several major K-pop powerhouses. Analysts attribute the group’s strong ranking to high media exposure and strong public interest in members Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin. Keyword analysis associated with the group included terms such as “conquer,” “all-kill,” and “long-running,” reflecting the group’s strong chart performance and sustained popularity.

BLACKPINK ranked No. 2, continuing to attract global attention following the release of their comeback song “GO” and their recent collaborations with major institutions.

Several veteran groups, including BTS, EXO, SEVENTEEN and Red Velvet, also maintained strong positions in the rankings despite their long-standing presence in the industry. BTS in particular remains a powerful brand presence amid growing anticipation for the group’s full-group comeback and upcoming world tour.

The rankings also highlight the rising influence of newer-generation groups such as ILLIT, aespa and Stray Kids, which continue to gain international attention. ILLIT has especially seen growing traction through viral content and strong rookie popularity.

In the K-pop industry, brand reputation rankings are widely viewed as a measure of cultural influence, reflecting how frequently groups are discussed across news media, social media, online communities and search platforms. The analysis focuses not only on sales but also on big-data trends that show how idols shape public conversation and media attention.

Strong brand reputation rankings can also influence advertising deals, brand endorsements, television appearances and overall public image, as entertainment companies often use these metrics to demonstrate an idol’s commercial value and marketing power.

Alongside the overall idol group rankings, the institute also publishes several related lists each month, including Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings, Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings, Individual Idol Rankings and Rookie Idol Rankings.

For March’s Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings, BTS once again secured the No. 1 position, with a brand reputation index exceeding 8.6 million points.

