Jaaved Jaaferi in IMDb’s exclusive segment of Ask Each Other Anything

Following the release of Taaza Khabar Season 2, Jaaved Jaaferi and Bhuvan Bam appeared in the IMDb original series Ask Each Other Anything. The comedy-drama, centered around a sanitation worker who stumbles upon magical powers that change his life, promises to deliver even more twists in its second season. The conversation explored everything from their unique sense of style to the secrets behind their success, offering a glimpse into their personalities and the chemistry that makes Taaza Khabar a fan favourite.

Bam and Jaaferi both love collecting socks. When asked about the coolest socks in his collection, Jaaferi revealed, “I have a pair which has smileys, and the other has piano keys on a white background, which I love because it’s related to music”. Bam joined in, sharing his own quirky collection of socks featuring pizza and bees. Jaaved responded with a funny comment, saying, “To bee or not to bee.”

When asked if his classmates ever teased him about his surname, Bhuvan shared, "I have dealt with this since school and my elder brother, who is four years older than me, was in the same school. I would cry and go to him, saying that people called me 'Zandu Balm' again that day. He told me, 'You don't have to do anything; they teased me too.' He suggested that whenever someone teased me, I should respond with, 'Fir lag jaaun kya?' The next day, during recess, when someone teased me again, I said, 'Fir lag jaaun kya?' The whole class started laughing, and after that, no one ever teased me again."

When asked about which one of his characters deserved a spin-off, Jaaferi said, "I have done a few characters in movies, and I think the first one that gained recognition was the character from Salaam Namaste, Crocodile Dundee. It became quite popular and resonated with many people. After that, I played a character in Dhamaal that was also well-loved by kids. Then, in Singh Is King, I did the 'Punjabis are the best' bit. These three characters were quite distinctive. In fact, I have suggested to Indra Kumar, the director of Dhamaal, to create something on Adi and Manav’s characters—a proper web series featuring Adi and Manav." To which Bam replied, “Sign a petition to create a series on Adi and Manav: #BringBackAdiManav.”

In a lighthearted moment, Bam advised Jaaferi, saying, "Your video library has some incredible archived footage—iconic videos of you dancing with Michael Jackson, performing in various shows, and BTS clips of your funny scenes. We are all here to help you; please start uploading them on Instagram! The audience will love it. I personally enjoyed watching them; they were so much fun!"