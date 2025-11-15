It's Confirmed: Double Eviction In Bigg Boss Telugu 9

As Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 draws nearer to its end, the show fans have started the guessing game of who would be the winner of the show.



The buzz on social media suggests that the makers are planning a family week for the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. That’s not all; there is a huge twist for Bigg Boss viewers. Yes, what you read is right: the show organisers are planning a double eviction this weekend.



According to reports, Divya, Gaurav, and Nikhil are in the danger zone among this week's nominated contestants.

There is a possibility for Divya and Gaurav to get evicted from the house this weekend. If Nikhil gets evicted from the house, Thanuja might use her power to save him from the eviction, and he will survive this week's elimination.



It remains to be seen who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

