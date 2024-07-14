Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Eliminated!

Popular social media personality and BB contestant Chandrika Dixit is likely to get eliminated from the house of Big Boss OTT season 3, claims reports.

The popular show is gaining more attention from the audience each day as the energy and dynamics in the house are changing rapidly. On today's (Sunday) episode of 'Weekend ka vaar' Anil Kapoor, the host is likely to announce the eviction of Chandrika, popular as the "Vada pav girl."

According to Khabri, the social media handle which gives exclusive updates about Bigg Boss house, Chandrika Dixit has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house.