It's a Baby Girl for Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Mumbai: TV’s favorite couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, have welcomed their first child — a baby girl! Fans and fellow celebs are flooding social media with love and congratulations, celebrating this joyful moment in the couple's lives. Their families are over the moon as they step into parenthood together.









Prince and Yuvika's love story started on Bigg Boss 9, and they tied the knot on October 12, 2018. They announced Yuvika’s pregnancy in June and had a beautiful baby shower in August. Prince, while sharing the pregnancy news, admitted he was both excited and nervous about becoming a dad.





The duo, who won Nach Baliye 9 together in 2019, first met as contestants on Bigg Boss in 2015. Prince is now a Gang Leader on Roadies Double Cross season 20, continuing his journey from contestant to a legacy figure on the show.