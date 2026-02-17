"It Will Replace All of Us Quite Quickly": Rana Daggubati on AI's Impact on Cinema

New Delhi: Actor Rana Daggubati has shared his candid views on the rapidly growing influence of artificial intelligence (Al) on cinema, warning that the technology could significantly transform the industry. Speaking on the sidelines of the Al Impact Summit 2026, which commenced on February 16 and brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts from across India, the 'Baahubali' actor reflected on how Al tools are reshaping entertainment and filmmaking. At the event, Rana spoke about how rapidly advancing Al tools are reshaping industries, including cinema. Reflecting on the future of actors and filmmaking, he told ANI, "It will replace all of us quite quickly".

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Al Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence. The Summit will witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global Al leaders. After inaugurating the summit, PM Modi interacted with exhibitors, including startups, researchers, and technology leaders, who showcased Al applications across sectors. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada.



An official release said that Artificial Intelligence (Al) is a key enabler of India's development journey, strengthening governance and transforming public service delivery in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.The Expo is being held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and hosts global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners. Thirteen country pavilions are highlighting international collaboration in the Al ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations. More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations are being organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting Al's broad-based impact across sectors. Over 600 high-potential startups are participating, many of whom are building globally relevant and population-scale Al solutions already deployed in real-world settings.



The Expo is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the Al ecosystem. In addition, more than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panellists will be conducted during the event. Under the IndiaAl Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation's 22 official languages. For India, a nation projected to see its Al market surge past USD 17 billion by 2027, this summit is more than a diplomatic triumph it's a declaration of intent. With 800 million internet users, a booming startup scene, and world-class digital public infrastructure, India is positioning itself as the bridge between innovation and impact.

