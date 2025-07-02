Adivi Sesh Clarifies on Shruti Haasan’s Exit From Dacoit

Actors Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan had created quite a buzz when they attended a 50 Cent concert in Mumbai last November, shortly before announcing their collaboration on a rustic drama titled Dacoit. However, in May this year, reports emerged that Shruti had exited the project due to creative differences, and Mrunal Thakur was announced as her replacement.



Addressing the issue in a recent podcast, Adivi Sesh stated that there was no major controversy behind Shruti’s departure. “It just didn’t work out,” Sesh explained. “Also, too many things like working styles. And she’s very busy with Coolie. So it was very amicable and friendly. It takes me a lot of time to make a film, so not everyone will sync with that process. Really, that’s the reason why.”



Sesh further shared his admiration for Mrunal Thakur, saying he had liked her work ever since Sita Ramam and was pleasantly surprised when she agreed to join Dacoit within a matter of hours—unlike some Bollywood actors who usually take much longer to decide.



He also noted that Mrunal appreciated how, in the announcement video, her name appeared first and was given prominence, which Sesh said is often not the norm. Emphasizing the significance of her role, Sesh described Dacoit as a “two-hero film,” assuring that Mrunal’s character carries equal weight in the narrative.

