Sikandar's Wrap: Here's What Salman Khan Did Right After the Film's Completion!

Sources close to the production revealed, "It was a patch-work sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team finished the shoot around 8:30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look,"

Sikandar was filmed over a 90-day period in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other locations across the country. Throughout the production, the team shot four songs, including three dance numbers, and five action sequences. "Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks. The makers are now focused on post-production, adding finishing touches to the final product to prepare it for the Eid 2025 weekend," the source added.

Although the principal shooting for Sikandar wrapped up in January, Salman, Rashmika, and the team filmed some patch-work scenes and a promotional song in February and March. "The edit is locked, and work is progressing on colour grading, VFX, and background. The final prints of Sikandar will be completed in the next five days, marking the start of the countdown for the theatrical release," the source concluded.