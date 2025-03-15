Sikandar's Wrap: Here's What Salman Khan Did Right After the Film's Completion!
Salman Khan's much-awaited film Sikandar has officially wrapped up its shooting, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The superstar recently completed the final leg of shoot in Mumbai amidst the presence of co-star Rashmika Mandanna, director A R Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The highlight of the day was that Khan shaved off his beard – a first for him post the film’s shoot to mark the wrap. Pictures of Salman with his new look are already doing the rounds on social media.
Sources close to the production revealed, "It was a patch-work sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team finished the shoot around 8:30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look,"
Sikandar was filmed over a 90-day period in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other locations across the country. Throughout the production, the team shot four songs, including three dance numbers, and five action sequences. "Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks. The makers are now focused on post-production, adding finishing touches to the final product to prepare it for the Eid 2025 weekend," the source added.
Although the principal shooting for Sikandar wrapped up in January, Salman, Rashmika, and the team filmed some patch-work scenes and a promotional song in February and March. "The edit is locked, and work is progressing on colour grading, VFX, and background. The final prints of Sikandar will be completed in the next five days, marking the start of the countdown for the theatrical release," the source concluded.
Directed by the visionary filmmaker A R Murugados and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is already creating waves with its gripping teaser. Salman Khan, known for his larger-than-life presence, has truly outdone himself in this action thriller. From his power-packed entry scene to his intense dialogues in the teaser, Salman’s character in Sikandar promises to be nothing short of iconic.
Not just his performance, but the film's music is already dominating the charts. The songs, packed with energy and passion, have become anthems, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie.
With the shooting wrapped, the buzz surrounding the movie is only getting louder. Sikandar is shaping up to be another memorable chapter in Salman Khan’s illustrious career, and with his stellar portrayal of an intense yet dynamic character, the film is poised to be a game-changer at the box office.
As Sikandar builds momentum, the curiosity and anticipation continue to skyrocket. Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience with plenty more surprises still to come.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
