Ishaan Khattar Tops IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List This Week with Release of International Title “The Perfect Couple”

In this week’s IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list, Ishaan Khattar secures the No. 1 spot, driven by the buzz surrounding his recently released international show The Perfect Couple. Reflecting on this achievement, Ishaan expressed, “I’m honored and grateful for the overwhelming support from fans and the recognition for The Perfect Couple. It’s always been my dream to be part of a project that connects with audiences across the globe, and so this moment is both surreal and humbling. This achievement is not just mine, but a reflection of the talent and dedication of the entire team. I’m excited for the road ahead and to keep pushing boundaries."

Also making a significant impact on the list is the cast of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Patralekhaa Paul ranks at No. 5, while director Anubhav Sinha holds the 21st position. Vijay Verma, who plays the protagonist in the show, follows closely at No. 22 nd and Arvind Swamy is ranked 31st. The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide. Entertainment fans can see who is trending every week, follow their favorite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.