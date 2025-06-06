 Top
Home » Entertainment

Is this the new look of Ranbir Kapoor for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War?

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
6 Jun 2025 3:33 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted clean-shaven, leaving us to wonder if this is his new look for the film?

Is this the new look of Ranbir Kapoor for Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Love & War?
x
Picture by arrangement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the finest filmmakers of Indian cinema, delivering cinematic gems to audiences worldwide. His body of work and grand spectacles have been admired globally. Right now, the filmmaker is gearing up for the highly anticipated Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. While excitement around this epic saga is at its peak, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted clean-shaven, leaving us to wonder if this is his new look for the film?

Ranbir Kapoor has been making waves with his new look for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Donning a moustache, the actor has frequently been spotted in style. But recently, he was seen clean-shaven, leaving us all wondering, is this his new for the film?
The anticipation builds for SLB's next LOVE & WAR. It's thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film which releases in theatres on March 20, 2026.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ranbir kapoor sanjay leela bhansali 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X