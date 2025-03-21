Is Social Media Amplifying Negative Reach of Films?

A 23-year-old law student in Vadodara screamed “another round” after crashing his car and killing a woman last week. Police suspect that he was influenced by the Danish movie Druk (Another Round in English).

This is the latest in a list of crimes thought to have drawn inspiration from the silver screen. In several instances, perpetrators have confessed that they got their unlawful ideas from movies.

Last December, four students in Visakhapatnam fled their hostel reportedly spurred by the Dulquer Salman-starrer Lucky Baskhar.

On a gory plane, a theatre canteen staffer at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh chewed off another man’s ear during a fight over payment for refreshment. The incident occurred during the time the Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2 was playing in the theatre. The man allegedly got the idea from a scene in which the hero bites off the ears of a few goons because his limbs were tied.

Last year, there were several cases where crimes were committed allegedly after watching the movie Drishyam.

While it has been seen time and again that cinema influences society in profound ways, social media seems to have amplified the impact. It has not only opened channels to watch movies from various industries, but has also provided numerous platforms where films are discussed.

Mohan Vadlapatla, a Tollywood director and producer, says, “In recent years, the rise of social media has amplified the effect of films. With instant access to trailers, behind-the-scenes content, celebrity updates, and viral trends, people are more drawn to movies than ever before. The widespread publicity and discussions surrounding films on platforms like Instagram, X and YouTube enhance their appeal, making them an even more dominant force in shaping public perception and culture.”

FILMS INFLUENCE THOUGHTS

“Movies have played a significant role in shaping people’s thoughts and behaviours, not just in recent times but for decades. Film industries like Hollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood have long influenced audiences, leaving a lasting impact on society. This influence can be both positive and negative, as films have the power to inspire, educate, and entertain, but they can also promote ideologies or behaviours that may not always be beneficial,” adds Vadlapatla.Seethakka, women and child welfare minister in Telangana, questioned the national award given to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. She said that while a smuggler is glorified in the movie, a police officer is portrayed as the villain.