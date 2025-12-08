Is Pawan Kalyan's OG Sequel Now Uncertain?

If reliable sources are to be believed, the much-hyped sequel to Pawan Kalyan’s OG is looking increasingly uncertain. A source reveals that Pawan Kalyan, director Sujeeth, and producer DVV Danayya recently discussed the project and are now inclined to drop the idea. “The original couldn’t perform as expected across India. It managed to collect around Rs 130 crore in the two Telugu states, largely due to Pawan Kalyan’s charisma, while the budget crossed Rs 220 crore. A portion was recovered through OTT rights,” the source says.



The makers reportedly need to invest another Rs 200 crore to mount the sequel, and they are willing to reconsider it only if they come across an exceptionally compelling script that emotionally elevates the narrative. “The first part survived mainly because of heroic elevations and action, but it lacked emotional depth except for a few moments,” the source adds.



Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu sequel also seems to have been shelved, as the film failed to ignite the box office despite strong day-one openings. The project fizzled out quickly due to poor VFX and heavy trolling.

“After Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan is expected to shift focus to straight, fresh subjects rather than waiting for sequels to take off,” the source concludes.