Is Mythri Movie Makers Considering A Break From Hindi Films?

After delivering one of Sunny Deol’s biggest blockbusters with Jaat, Telugu powerhouse Mythri Movie Makers appear to be taking a cautious step back from Bollywood.



Jaat raked in ₹90 crore net and became Sunny Deol’s career-best grosser after Gadar 2. Yet, trade circles feel it could have performed even better. “The film’s screenplay and direction left scope for improvement. With production costs soaring and recoveries not fully matching investments, Mythri seems to be slowing down in Hindi,” said a Hindi film distributor.



Despite reports of interest from top stars like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the banner is said to be prioritizing quality over expansion. “Big names are keen to collaborate with Mythri, especially after the way they mounted and marketed Pushpa: The Rise in North India. But without the right script and director, the producers don’t want to risk diluting their brand,” the source added.

For now, the production house is tightening its purse and focusing on mega Telugu projects—Prabhas’s Fauji, NTR’s Dragon, and Ram Charan’s Peddi. Together, these films carry a combined budget of over ₹700 crore. With Fauji set in a British-era backdrop, Dragon designed as a high-octane action adventure, and Peddi positioned as a rustic emotional drama, Mythri plans to reach Hindi audiences through pan-India releases of their Telugu biggies, he concludes.