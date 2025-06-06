Is It Debut? Ashish Chanchlani, Rana Daggubati Stir Speculation For Netflix show

Ashish Chanchlani is one of India’s biggest digital stars. He has carved a niche for himself in the digital and entertainment space with his relatable content on social media. Now, he’s all set to take a exciting step into directing with his debut project, Ekaki, in which he also stars. Fans are thrilled to see what he brings to the table, given his talent and strong connection with audiences. Amid this growing excitement, a video featuring Ashish and South superstar Rana Daggubati has been released, which is intense and dramatic. The unexpected duo has sparked intense buzz and speculation—could a power-packed collaboration be in the works?

The video’s caption read, “Kal @ashishchanchlani ki entry aur action ki guarantee pakki hai Watch Rana Naidu, out 13 June, only on Netflix. #RanaNaiduOnNetflix #JoLineCrossKiyaWoGaya”

On the other hand, Ashish Chanchlani is all set to win hearts again with his debut project, Ekaki. The supernatural drama was recently announced with a gripping poster and cast that has already stirred massive excitement among audiences. While Ashish has long ruled the digital space, this marks a bold new chapter in his creative journey.



