Not Pankaj Tripathi This Bollywood Hero to Play Kaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur

Hyderabad: One of the popular Indian web series Mirzapur, is reportedly getting adapted into a movie. Kaleen Bhaiyya, one of the most popular characters of the series, played by Pankaj Tripathi will reportedly be replaced by Hrithik Roshan in the movie.

Gurmeet Singh, the series director, spoke to Dhainik Bhasker about the ongoing rumours. Although, he did not accept or deny any of the rumours but made hints that the production company behind the popular series is working on something interesting.

He told the newspaper, "There hasn’t been any official announcement yet. The producers and studio are involved in this decision, and they will provide the official statement. Only then can everything become clearer. So, at this moment, I can’t give you a definite yes or no."

He further said, "As for Hrithik, the same response applies — until the higher authorities say something, I can’t reveal anything."

However, netizens are not happy with the ongoing rumours of Hrithik replaying Kaleen Bhaiyya. Several internet users are expressing their displeasure on social media as Pankaj Tripathi has been an integral part of the series since its beginning.

A person user commented, “Why would Hrithik take over a character that has already been so well-established by another actor? We want to see him in original roles!”

“This feels like they’re snatching a beloved character from Pankaj,” said another user.