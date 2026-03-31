Is Hollywood Making an Investigation Show About Jeffrey Epstein Case?

Los Angeles: A limited series about the investigation that blew open the Jeffrey Epstein case is in the works. Sony Pictures Television has collaborated with Adam McKay to create an investigation drama, which will feature Laura Dern, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Dern is set to star in the drama, which based on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown's book Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story. She will play Brown in the series. Sharon Hoffman, known for her work on Mrs. America and Pieces of Her, is set to write the project and will also serve as co-showrunner alongside Eileen Myers, whose credits include The Night Agent.

Sony describes the limited series as "an explosive account of an investigative reporter exposing the secret plea deal between Epstein and federal prosecutors. Drawing from Brown's experience as a groundbreaking reporter for the Miami Herald, the book and the limited series follow her relentless years-long investigation that identified 80 victims, persuaded key survivors to go on the record, and led to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's arrests." Brown's 2018 reporting in the Miami Herald led to a raft of new charges of sex trafficking against Epstein who had previously been convicted on charges of procuring a minor for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. Brown's Herald reports also led to the resignation of then-Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, who, as the U.S. attorney for Florida's southern district, signed off on a non-prosecution agreement that blocked any federal charges from Epstein's first criminal case in 2007. Epstein instead pleaded guilty to state charges.

