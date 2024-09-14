Is Dhanush fascinated with direction these days?

After tasting success with "Raayan", new age actor Dhanush is going to direct a few more movies. "Dhanush was able to gauge new age audience response with Raayan. He was able to strike a chord with the masses by taking up a routine sibling's story but narrating it in a subtle and impactful manner without going overboard on brother-sister bonding. He nicely blended action into this family drama and extracted soulful compositions from maestro AR Rahman to deliver a gripping revenge saga, says the director.

Realising that he can narrate more stories in his own style, Dhanush intends to direct more films. "He is raring to wield the megaphone once again with not one but two movies. He initiated script work for the same. After proving himself as a very talented actor, now he wants to prove his mettle in direction too," he points out.

Even as an actor, he is going great guns as he will be seen as a rag picker in his next release"Kubera". "The story will mark the rise of a low-key person to a dreaded gangster. Dhanush is bound to rock with his performance in this multilayered role, he concludes.