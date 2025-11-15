Is Balayya Himself Overseeing The BGM Of Akhanda 2?

Nandamuri Balakrishna seems to have sacrificed his midnight sleep for quite a few days to closely monitor the background score of his upcoming film, Akhanda 2. “He would visit S. S. Thaman’s recording studio at midnight to oversee the background score for this semi-devotional film, something he has never done before,” says a source.

The insider adds, “Balakrishna is a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva and wanted a background score infused with devotional hymns, Vedic slokas, and Sanskrit recitations.”



The Sarvepalli Sisters, renowned for their ethereal devotional renditions, are expected to elevate Akhanda 2 with their divine vocals. Sanskrit scholars Pandit Shravan Mishra and Pandit Atul Mishra have already contributed soulful Sanskrit slokas, further enhancing the film’s spiritual atmosphere. “Balakrishna, who has some knowledge of Sanskrit, keenly followed the recitals and is determined to deliver a never-before-seen devotional narrative celebrating Hinduism,” the source adds.



On Thursday, the first single, The Thaandavam, was launched at PVR, Juhu, Mumbai, where Balakrishna reminded the audience that he has completed 50 years as an actor. “I’m coming with Akhanda 2. You will witness the greatness of Haindava Sanatana Dharma in this film,” he declared.

For the first time, Balakrishna is promoting the film across the Hindi heartland to capture the attention of Hindi-speaking viewers. He believes the film’s themes—centered on Aghoras and the celebration of Hinduism—make it ideal for a pan-Indian audience. Akhanda 2 is slated for release on December 5.