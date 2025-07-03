Is Ammy Virk Replacing Diljit Dosanjh In Border 2? Read to Find Out

After the overseas release of the Punjabi movie Sardarji 3, many reports claimed that singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is being replaced by singer-actor Ammy Virk for his role in the upcoming movie, Border 2.

The rumors circulated after the controversy surrounding the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Amir in Sardar Ji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in the lead roles.

The stir came after the Pahalgam Attack on April 22, followed by Operation Sindoor on May 7.

However, Dosanjh debunked the rumors by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of himself while shooting for Border 2.

On Wednesday, Dosanjh uploaded a video on Instagram with the caption, "BORDER 2."

In the video, the singer-actor steps out of his trailer, dressed in a uniform and walks onto the sets of the movie. Later, the footage shows him rehearsing for some scenes. And at the end of the clip he can be seen dancing with background dancers over the title track of the 1997 Border movie, "Ghar Kab Aaoge."

Border 2 is the upcoming sequel to 1997's Border and will be directed by Anurag Singh. Diljit Dosanjh joined the movie in September last year and is cast alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.