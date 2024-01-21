Megastar Chiranjeevi Recalls NTR's Golden Advice

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi claimed that he is living a happy life with his family after heeding the advice of the legendary actor NTR. “NTR garu asked me to invest in lands rather than fancy cars since superstardom is not permanent,’ says Chiru at an event. “I built a house and invested in realty which is helping my family now, more than my remuneration,” he adds.

He claims that NTR asked him to exercise caution while doing action sequences while doing a film 'Thiruguleni Manishi’ together. “I just saw a few clippings from the film. During an action sequence, I jumped from a height of three feet but he avoided it. He told me to avoid such risks,” he informs. Later, while doing another big film ‘Sangharshana’, Chiru realized the importance of the advice. “I jumped from the same three feet height in green fields but injured my leg badly. I had to undergo surgery in London and it affected the shooting of our film for six months. It also affected the livelihood of many unit members, and then I realized that a senior’s advice and suggestions have to be taken seriously,” he points out.



On the work front, Chiranjeevi is prepping for his larger-than-life role in ‘Viswabhara’ with young director Vasishhta and it revolves around celestial worlds. The response for the first glimpse has been quite good.

