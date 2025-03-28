Intriguing "Karmanye Vadhikaraste" Teaser Released

"Karmanye Vadhikaraste" is a film based on contemporary crime world events, with a diverse storyline. The plot revolves around a team of police officers who consider duty as their deity and how they confront the incidents that take place in this crime world.

Amar Deep Challapalli has directed the film, impressing with his directorial style in his debut attempt. DSS Durga Prasad produced this film under the Ushaswini Films banner. Marthand K. Venkatesh is the editor. Bhaskar Samala handled the cinematography. Gyani composed the music. Shiva Kumar Pelluru provided the story and dialogues. Shatru, Brahmaji, and 'Master' Mahendran play the lead roles, while Prithvi, Sivaji Raja, Sri Sudha, Banerjee, Ajay Ratnam, and others appear in key roles. Aira Dayanand Reddy is making her debut with this film.

The film, which was shot in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, is currently undergoing post-production at Prasad Film Lab and Saradhi Studios. It is gearing up for release soon after completing all formalities. Recently, the teaser of this unique action entertainer was released, keeping the audience engaged throughout and generating more interest in the film.