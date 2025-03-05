Research and Attention to Detail Must For A Period Piece: Ram Madhvani

I will continue making movies that emotionally move people, says filmmaker Ram Madhvani in an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle. His latest web series ‘The Waking of a Nation’ will start streaming on Sony LIV from March 7, 2025.

What was the idea behind creating a fictional narrative inspired by true events of India’s colonial past in ‘The Waking of a Nation’?

The idea behind ‘The Waking of a Nation’ was to explore how India’s colonial past has influenced our habits, language, and culture. We have been colonized in our food habits, clothing, and language. The story delves into our roots and the concept of the ‘white man’s burden’ to civilize us.

In balancing historical accuracy with creative storytelling, I hope I have done justice to the events depicted, like the Jallianwala Bagh incident. The story is inspired by true events, with some real characters like Michael O’Dwyer and General Reginald Dyer, but the friends are fictitious. It’s about the youth and what happened to them during that time.

How did the 360-degree filmmaking style used in the series enhance the immersive experience?

I have always experimented with filmmaking techniques to create a sense of realism. Years ago, I made an ad, where I used multiple cameras to capture a realistic scene. I didn’t use lights or cuts, and instead, let the event unfold naturally. This approach helps me achieve realism and truth in my storytelling. I want the audience to feel like they are part of the scene, whether it’s feeling suffocated in a plane or being inside a ride. It’s a process to connect with the audience and make the experience feel authentic.

What role do Kabir’s Dohas play in the storytelling?

Kabir’s Dohas play a significant role in our storytelling. Music and folk singing are an integral part of our lives, and Kabir’s words are a doorway to connecting with oneself. We have used Kabir’s Dohas to convey a message of Insaniyat, and to renegade the audience in a way that’s not too philosophical.

We have collaborated with musician Samir Uddin, Taaruk Raina, the lead actor himself has sung it and Shruti Vishwanath is my teacher and who comes from a folk tradition. I also spent a few days with Prahlad Tipanya ji, a renowned folk singer, to imbibe the spirit of Kabir’s music.

Tell us about the research that went into this project?

We started writing this project five years ago. My co-writers—Shantanu Srivastava and Shatrujeet Nath and I, spent three years researching and writing. We read everything available in the public domain, including archives and online resources. We used some archive material in Episode 4 and worked hard to recreate the period authentically. Our production designer Meghna Gandhi and costume designer Theia Tekchandaney did an amazing job. When you watch the show, you will feel like you are inside that era. I think that’s something that should be taken for granted when making a period piece – the research and attention to detail.

How do you see ‘The Waking of a Nation’ resonating with contemporary India?

I think ‘The Waking of a Nation’ will resonate with contemporary India because it’s about the universal experiences of love, life, hope, and ambitions. It’s about the youth of that time and the youth of today.

Tell us about your next project

As for my next project, I want to make a film that celebrates lip-sync songs. I feel we have forgotten our own ways of telling stories in movies. I want to make a full-blown masala commercial film. As for casting, I don’t have the power to greenlight projects. The actors have the power to say yes. I will go out there and hope somebody says yes, allowing me to continue making movies that emotionally move people.