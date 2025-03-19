Mahesh kindest person in Universe, Namrata my world: Shilpa Shirodkar
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shirodkar is all set to make her big screen comeback with her Tollywood debut titled Jatadhara. In an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle, Shilpa talks about movies, her sister Namrata Shirodkar and brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu.
Why did you choose Jatadhara for comeback?
Jatadhara is a lovely film, the concept and the story board is something I have never done before. For me, it’s very challenging to be performing this role. It’s a super natural thriller and Shobha (the character i am playing) will surprise you all!
Now that you have chosen Tollywood, any telugu directors on your wishlist?
I want to work with SS Rajamouli sir, Sukumar, Shankar, Mani sir, AR Murugadoss, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Atlee the list can go on and on. There are so many new immensely talented directors and I would love to work with them all.
What did your Bigg Boss stint teach you?
That you can’t please everyone, there will always be a mix of people—some will judge you, ridicule you, some will love and respect you, but what is most important is that you have to be true to yourself. Right , wrong, good, bad take onus of your actions and move on.
You also recreated the iconic DDLJ song recently. What made you do that?
DDLJ is my most favourite movie, it makes my heart smile .
Everybody is talking about your weight loss. tell us about your weight loss journey.
Yes I lost 13 kgs since my entry into the Bigg Boss house. Honestly, I didn’t do much, it was just eating controlled food and two meals, no mid meals and plenty of water.
Tell us about Namrata as a sibling
Namrata is my everything. My world, my happiness and my support system.
What about your brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu do you admire the most?
He is the kindest and sweetest person in this whole universe. I admire his love and dedication for his work.
