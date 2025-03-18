Mahesh kindest person in Universe, Namrata my world: Shilpa Shirodkar

That you can’t please everyone, there will always be a mix of people—some will judge you, ridicule you, some will love and respect you, but what is most important is that you have to be true to yourself. Right , wrong, good, bad take onus of your actions and move on.

You also recreated the iconic DDLJ song recently. What made you do that?

DDLJ is my most favourite movie, it makes my heart smile .

Everybody is talking about your weight loss. tell us about your weight loss journey.

Yes I lost 13 kgs since my entry into the Bigg Boss house. Honestly, I didn’t do much, it was just eating controlled food and two meals, no mid meals and plenty of water.

Tell us about Namrata as a sibling

Namrata is my everything. My world, my happiness and my support system.