Internet Sensation Amit Bhadana Makes cinematic Leap as Actor-Director

In a notable moment for the Indian digital entertainment industry, Amit Bhadana, one of India’s biggest digital creator is now signed with Saregama in a multi-vertical deal as an exclusive artiste.

Speaking on the partnership, Amit Bhadana said, “This is not just a personal milestone but a moment for every creator out there who started with a phone and a dream. To have a legacy brand like Saregama believe in my storytelling across films, music, and live—this is the beginning of an exciting new chapter.”



Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama commented, “At Saregama, we’ve always seen ourselves as custodians of India’s entertainment legacy—while constantly evolving with the times. Partnering with creators like Amit, who are culturally rooted and connect effortlessly with today’s audiences, is a natural extension of that promise. Together, we aim to build stories and experiences that are familiar, fresh, and truly reflective of India’s evolving storytelling spirit.”



This exclusive partnership marks a significant turning point in Bhadana’s revolutionary journey, as he will be making his theatrical debut with a feature film produced and released under the Saregama banner. With this project, he becomes the first Indian digital creator to sign a film as lead actor, director, and writer.



As part of the collaboration:

• A feature film marking Amit’s theatrical debut—as lead actor, director, and writer—is currently in development under the Saregama banner, marking a bold leap from digital screens to the cinematic stage.

• A high-energy music video is already in production under the label, combining Amit’s signature storytelling with Saregama’s musical legacy.

• Amit is now exclusively represented by Saregama for all live shows and branded content partnerships, paving the way for large-scale, cross-platform experiences across the country.

From award-winning tributes including Sipahi, the SSC web series and the Parichay music video to viral hits like Behan Bhai Ki School Life, Amit has successfully merged entertainment with authenticity—now set to bring the same magic to the big screen. With this association, Amit Bhadana not only breaks new ground for creators but also signals the convergence of India’s booming digital creator economy with its traditional entertainment powerhouses.

