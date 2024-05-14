Drishyam to Laapataa Ladies: Movies to watch with families on OTT

English comedian, actor, and writer Leslie Dawson described the family unit with characteristic humor when he said, " Families are like fudge–mostly sweet, with a few nuts.” It is this unpredictable quirky quality that makes each family unit unique. This International Family Day, watch stories that celebrate the different flavors of domesticity, its struggles, challenges, and triumphs.

An overview:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

What happens when a strong-willed, independent woman and a traditional, 'unwoke' man exchange households and step into each other's families? Rani is taken aback when she comes up against the regressive notions about marriage and career and Rocky is at a loss when he meets his free-spirited future in-laws. Through their experiences, the film raises many pertinent questions about gender, the meaning of masculinity, feminism, and family. This is a modern film that also questions the way, families are portrayed in television soaps, advertisements, and even in cinema of the past. The Dharma production is directed by Karan Johar and stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Tota Roy Chowdhury. Watch it on Amazon Prime.





Drishyam 2



How far will you go to protect your family? This is the question that the multi-lingual Drishyam franchise asks. The sequel is as absorbing as the the first film where a murder inadvertently pushed a happy family into a terrifying battle for survival. In the second film, the truth that had been buried comes back to haunt Vijay Salgaonkar and his family seven years later. How he manages to protect his family by remaining one step ahead of a wily police officer, a vengeful mother on a mission, and legal loopholes, makes for a riveting watch. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Kamlesh Sawant. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Anand Pandit. Watch it on Amazon Prime.





Do Dooni Chaar

Habib Faisal's 'Do Dooni Chaar' is a realistic portrayal of an overworked teacher whose battered scooter is a butt of jokes, an unappreciated mother who had to sacrifice her career and children whose aspirations and dreams are grander than what their parents can afford. The audience lives every moment of the journey as the squabbling, penny-pinching Duggals plan, and plot to bring back harmony as well as some semblance of joy in their family. The movie is also remembered for reuniting Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh as a lead pair after a span of three decades. Produced by Arindam Chaudhuri, the film also stars Aditi Vasudev and Archit Krishna. Watch it on Netflix.





Fakt Mahilao Maate

This tongue-in-cheek Anand Pandit production makes audiences wonder if perhaps only a miracle can bridge the gender gap. The Gujarati blockbuster narrates an unexpected event in the life of Chintan Parikh, a young middle-class man which enables him to listen to the inner voices of the women in his life, including his grandmother, mother, sister, and fiance. He begins to then understand how little understanding and appreciation he has offered them. His newfound power humbles him as he delves into the nuances of female emotions and relationships and learns that equality and co-existence are the only mantras for a happy life. The film stars Yash Soni, Deeksha Joshi, and Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Jay Bodas, it is produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah. Watch on the Shemaroome website.





Laapataa Ladies

This delightful rural comedy is an eye-opening account of what happens when a new bride is misplaced and another one lands in the wrong household. Through Phool and Jaya, we meet women who have contrasting personalities and deal with the common crisis in their lives in strikingly different ways. While Phool learns that there is a world beyond her ghoongat, Jaya uses the ghoongat to negotiate for freedom and agency. The two also discover that the meaning of family is broader than blood ties. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film is produced by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande. Watch it on Netflix.