International Day of Yoga: Meet Celebrities Who Follow a Holistic Fitness Routine

The ancient practice of Yoga affirms the interconnectedness between mind, body and spirit with various asanas, breathing techniques and meditation to promote holistic wellness, flexibility, stress and pain management. Meet a few film celebrities who swear by Yoga and a multifaceted fitness routine to improve their strength, stamina, and wellness quotient.

An overview :

Anand Pandit

When veteran producer Anand Pandit celebrated his 60th birthday in 2023, many sections of the media commented on his striking fitness levels. Those who know Pandit closely, are however aware that Yoga, a balanced diet and an active lifestyle are at the core of his youthful energy. An avid cross-country cyclist who also combines strength training with cardio exercises, Pandit turns to Yoga to stay calm, clear his head and remain agile. The real-estate entrepreneur and the man behind Anand Pandit Motion Pictures believes Yoga has enabled him to multitask with poise as well as serenity and lead a balanced life.

Shilpa Shetty

Much before fitness became a buzzword in the industry, Shilpa Shetty was a proponent of Yoga and in 2007 released a DVD, divided into five sections suitable for all levels of fitness. It was aimed at helping beginners strengthen and tone their bodies through asanas and restful breathing. Even at 50, she is a picture of health and continues to practice Yoga. Her app 'Simple Soulful by Shilpa' also offers users a wide range of Yoga, fitness, and diet programs to promote a healthy lifestyle. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Akshay Kumar

At 57, Akshay Kumar is among the fittest stars in the Hindi film industry and follows a very simple but disciplined regimen of healthy diet, Yoga, martial arts, meditation, sports and a regulated sleep schedule. Even without following fitness fads and gym routines, he stays fit with a well-designed routine rooted in traditional wisdom. Apart from Yoga, he attributes his fitness to outdoor activities, ample hydration and functional training.

Farhan Akhtar

The multifaceted producer, actor and musician Farhan Akhtar took the industry by storm when he transformed his physique to play the legendary athlete Milka Singh in the 2013 film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. Even in his fifties, he maintains a rigorous workout routine that includes Yoga, weight training, cardio, and various activities like volleyball and swimming. He is also a vocal advocate of clean eating and avoids sugar, alcohol and unhealthy foods.