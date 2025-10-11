Angry man Prabhas in Jovial, Colourful Mood

After showcasing his fiery side in intense films like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, pan-India star Prabhas is now revealing a lighter, more playful side. The actor seems to be in a fun and dancing mood on the sets of his upcoming entertainer The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi.



Leaked pictures and videos circulating online show Prabhas in a colourful, lively avatar—sporting a red kurta with vibrant detailing, a headband, and sunglasses, along with white pyjamas. The actor appears to be thoroughly enjoying himself as he rehearses dance moves and jokes with the crew during the shoot in Greece.



The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of The Raja Saab confirmed the ongoing schedule, posting,



“Rebel Star is painting Greece in his colors of glory. Team #TheRajaSaab kickstarts a new schedule with 2 chartbuster songs being crafted to shake the nation.”



Co-star Nidhhi Agerwal and a group of international dancers are also part of the vibrant song sequence. Fans who spotted the shooting in Greece were quick to share clips online, which have since gone viral, showing the Baahubali star’s rarely seen jovial side.



With The Raja Saab, it looks like Prabhas is embracing a refreshing new image—one that blends charm, humour, and high-energy dance for his fans worldwide.