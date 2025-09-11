Not Having a Star is a New Freedom, Says Director Chandoo Mondeti

After the blockbuster success of his socio-fantasy Karthikeya 2, new-age filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti is now venturing into the world of animation with his maiden mythological film Vayuputra, based on the glory of Lord Hanuman.

For the director, it’s not just a film but a long-cherished childhood dream. In an exclusive chat with Deccan Chronicle, Chandoo opens up about his vision, inspiration, and even his Bollywood plans.



You’ve announced an animation film, Vayuputra. Is this a trailblazer of sorts?



Absolutely. I’m thrilled to step into the fascinating world of animation with Vayuputra. This has been my childhood dream—to tell the story of Lord Hanuman through animation. I’ve always been deeply inspired by Indian epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana. Our story will focus on that magical moment when Hanuman realises his true potential, leaps across the ocean in search of Goddess Sita, and performs extraordinary feats. I believe this tale will not only entertain but also inspire audiences of all ages. Personally, I enjoy animation—be it Marvel films or Demon Slayer—and I watch them with my kids. Now, I want to bring our own mythology alive in the same vibrant way.

Did the success of Mahavatar Narasimha (which grossed over ₹300 crores) encourage you to attempt a devotional animation film?



Definitely. Mahavatar proved that devotional animation has a huge market and can connect with global audiences. It gave me the confidence to attempt Vayuputra. Through this film, I want today’s generation to understand the greatness of our Hindu gods, and especially Hanuman—who was invincible yet deeply humble. These are qualities worth emulating. I’m grateful to producer Nagavamsi for backing this dream. After showcasing the power of Lord Krishna in Karthikeya 2, now it’s time for me to present the glory of Hanuman.

Why not cast a big star to anchor the project? Wouldn’t that have made it commercially safer?

To be honest, not having a star is a new freedom. Big stars usually mean long waiting times—sometimes one or two years—for dates. By then, the script gets altered to suit the star’s image, which can dilute the essence of the story. With animation, I don’t have those constraints. I can tell the story exactly as I envision it. Of course, it’s technically challenging. My core team of five technicians will first create the storyboard, then a large VFX team of about 50–100 members will bring it alive. But that challenge is exciting because it ensures a soulful, visually stunning film.

You’ve worked with Telugu stars like Naga Chaitanya and Nikhil. Now we hear you’re in talks with Bollywood actors like Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan?



Yes, I’ve had wonderful experiences working with Telugu talent. Now I’m in discussions with Vicky Kaushal, and I’ve also had meetings with Kartik Aaryan. Both are busy for the next year or so, but once they’re free, I’d love to collaborate. Making a Bollywood debut has always been a dream for me. For now, though, my complete focus is on Vayuputra. I want this film to soar high and set new benchmarks.