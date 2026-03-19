Chiranjeevi Unveils Plans to Support Education For The Needy

Megastar Chiranjeevi is known for balancing a successful film career with meaningful humanitarian work. His institutions, including the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, Blood Bank, and Eye Bank, have been instrumental in public welfare, providing lifelines during crises. His commitment to social causes is unwavering, and he's now embarking on a new mission to provide free education to those in need.

During an Ugadi special program, Chiranjeevi unveiled his plans, citing inspiration from actor Suriya's Agaram Foundation. He emphasized the importance of education and assured that comprehensive details about the program will be revealed soon. This initiative marks another chapter in his enduring commitment to social good, extending beyond the Telugu states to wherever it's needed.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans and well-wishers, who eagerly await the launch of this noble initiative. His track record of successfully implementing humanitarian projects suggests that this educational program will be a game-changer. As he continues to balance his acting career with social responsibilities, he remains a shining example of compassion and service.

On the work front, he will begin shooting for his next big film with director Bobby Kolli very soon, where he will be paired with Priyamani in the family drama.