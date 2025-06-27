 Top
Home » Entertainment

Inspired by Simbu and Hrithik, Surya Sethupathi Transforms for Phoenix

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
27 Jun 2025 2:35 PM IST

Surya Sethupathi, son of acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi, is making his lead debut in Phoenix, a gritty and emotional sports drama set to release on July 4.

Inspired by Simbu and Hrithik, Surya Sethupathi Transforms for Phoenix
x
Surya Sethupathi.

Surya Sethupathi, son of acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi, is making his lead debut in Phoenix, a gritty and emotional sports drama set to release on July 4. Stepping into the shoes of an MMA fighter, Surya underwent an intense physical transformation, shedding weight, building stamina, and dedicating himself fully to the role.

Surya credits his fitness journey to the inspiration he found in Silambarasan TR’s remarkable comeback and Hrithik Roshan’s disciplined body transformations, often seen in their training and behind-the-scenes videos. “Their commitment showed me that transformation is not just physical. It’s about showing up every day, even on the hard days,” says Surya.

Phoenix is directed by celebrated action choreographer Anl Arasu, making his directorial debut, and produced by AK Braveman Pictures. The film is backed by a strong technical team with cinematographer R. Velraj crafting the intense, raw visual language of the film, and composer Sam CS delivering a powerful and emotional score that anchors the narrative.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vijay sethupathi phoenix Surya Sethupathi 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X