Inside Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Traditional Housewarming

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been receiving an outpouring of love from fans and the public wherever they go following their recent wedding. The couple recently visited Vijay’s ancestral village for a housewarming ceremony and to perform a traditional Satyanarayana Puja.

Rashmika looked radiant in her "new bride" avatar, wearing an off-white saree with a bold red border, accessorized with traditional jewelry. Vijay opted for a more relaxed look, appearing in a casual orange t-shirt.



The duo officially tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, attended by family and close friends.

The celebrations aren't over yet; the couple is set to host a grand wedding reception on March 4 at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.

